There are three more sets of championship rings to be given out at the 2018 Rick Honeycutt World Series championship and three local teams still have chances to claim two of them on the final night of the tournament.
Either the LaFayette Rangers or the Chickamauga Spartans will win a set later this evening as it will come down to a one-game, winner-take-all match-up in the 9U division.
Chickamauga forced the do-or-die game with a 7-5 victory at the LFO Recreation Association fields on Thursday night. Today's game will begin at 5 p.m. on Field 4.
Immediately following that game, the LaFayette Blue Jays will take the same field, looking to complete the comeback and win the 10U division. The Blue Jays picked up wins over the East Ridge All-Stars (9-3) and the Canton Noles (6-2) at the Jack Mattox Complex Thursday night to force one final game with the Noles tonight.
Just a few steps away at Field 5 will be the 12U division championship between the Canton Stingers and the Snow Hill Hawks.
Three more champions were crowned at the LFORA fields on Thursday.
The 6U Ooltewah Owls polished off a run of five straight elimination bracket game wins in two days by beating the Middle Valley All-Stars twice, avenging a winners' bracket loss to Middle Valley on Wednesday.
The Hobgood Heat, who eliminated the Boynton Bombers on Wednesday, won the 7U division by defeating the South Cherokee Indians twice for the championship.
And in the 8U division, the Boynton Young Guns fell to the Hobgood Heat in the championship game.