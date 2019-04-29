Region 6-AAAA announced its All-Region baseball team for 2019 and several area players were honored for their achievements on the diamond this past season.
Infielder Tanner Hill, outfielder D.J. Ball and outfielder Terrance Roberts were named first team from Ridgeland, while Heritage's first team selections included catcher Alex Mixon and pitcher Nolan Letzgus.
Second team picks include Caden Snyder and Cade Kiniry of Heritage, Shawn Wilson and Gabe Ashley of Ridgeland and John James of LaFayette, while Nick Hanson (Heritage) and Tyler Crawford (Ridgeland) were named to the honorable mention squad.
Northwest Whitfield's Ty Fisher was named the region's Pitcher of the Year, while his teammate, Hank Bearden, was the region's Player of the Year.
Other first team selections included Brody Crossen, Matt Redmond and Jake Bearden (Northwest), Brady Moore and Caswell Smith (Pickens), Murphy Flood, Bryson Lofton and Javier Favela (Southeast) and Tyler Woody (Gilmer).
Joining the second team was Noah Newman, Eli Nance and David Ramirez (Northwest), Chad Pacas, Will Lawrence, Tyler Vreeland and Colby James (Pickens), Adam Sowder (Southeast) and Evan Frady and Austin Daman (Gilmer).
Honorable mention selections also featured Reed McClain (Northwest), Andrew Fowler (Southeast), Hunter Boyer (Gilmer) and Jonas Griggs (Gilmer).