The LFO Warriors' comeback attempt against North Murray fell one run short on Saturday as they dropped to 3-8 in Region 6-AAA play with a 5-4 loss to the Mountaineers in Chatsworth.
The Warriors got a run in the first inning as Zac Coots picked up an RBI, but North Murray would score four times in the bottom of the inning and once more in the third to build a 5-1 lead.
Riley Mosier would bring in a run in the top of the fourth inning on a groundout and he would deliver an RBI-single in the top of the sixth before LFO would plate a second run in the inning off a Mountaineer error.
However, a one-out single by Carson McCammon in the top of the seventh would turn out to be the final hit of the game for the visitors as a flyball to center and a strikeout would end the game.
Mosier took the loss. He allowed six hits in six innings of work. He walked two batters and finished with seven strikeouts, while none of the five runs he allowed were earned. LFO finished the day with four errors.
McCammon and Devan Hinton both had two hits apiece for the Warriors (4-13 overall), who will play three more region games this week. They will host Calhoun on Tuesday and entertain Sonoraville on Friday, while they will travel to Murray County on Thursday. First pitch for all three games is set for 5:55 p.m.