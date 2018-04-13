The LFO Warriors gave up a pair of home runs and a five-run fifth inning as they dropped a 10-5 decision to Haralson County Thursday afternoon in Tallapoosa.
The Rebels led 5-0 when the Warriors got on the board with two runs in the top of the fifth. But the home team would plate five in the bottom of the inning to take control.
LFO would tack on its final three runs in the top of the seventh courtesy of a three-run Jake Bass homer.
Jacob Flanagan had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run in the loss. Giovanni Barroso also had two hits and Matthew Trusley collected a double.
Zach Coots pitched 4.1 innings, giving up 10 runs - seven earned - on 11 hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Trusley threw the last 1.2 innings. He allowed one hit and a walk with two strikeouts.
LFO (14-9, 7-7) will be back at home Friday night to take on Sonoraville in another key region game. The loss dropped the Warriors two games behind Haralson County and Calhoun for the fourth spot in the Region 6-AAA standings. Only the top four teams will qualify for the state tournament.