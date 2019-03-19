A Nyko Simpson single was the only hit of the game for LFO on Tuesday as they dropped a 12-2 decision at Calhoun in five innings.
Calhoun did its damage with nine runs in the bottom of the second to create a lead they would not relinquish. Both LFO runs came in the fourth inning as Joseph Heinrich and Carson McCammon scored on passed balls.
Riley Mosier lasted just two innings on the mound. He gave up four hits and walked four with five strikeouts. None of the nine runs he surrendered were earned.
The Warriors (2-7, 1-3) will look to regroup at home on Thursday when they face Murray County in another region game at 5:55 p.m.