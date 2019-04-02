The LFO Warriors scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to tie their Region 6-AAA game at Haralson County on Tuesday. However, the homestanding Rebels scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 10-6 victory.
LFO outhit Haralson County, 9-7, but hurt itself with seven errors in the region loss.
Zac Coots went 3-for-4 for the Warriors. Will Carroll had two hits, including a double. Devin Hinton also had a double and knocked in two runs, while Riley Mosier contributed one RBI.
Carson McCammon threw five innings. He allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks with five strikeouts. None of the eight runs he allowed were earned. Mosier pitched an inning of relief, giving up two earned runs on four walks and one hit with two strikeouts.
LFO (3-12, 2-7) will host Adairsville on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.