The LFO Warriors dropped to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in Region 6-AAA play with a 9-1 loss at Sonoraville on Friday.
LFO managed just four hits on the evening. Malachi Powell had a double and scored the only run of the game for the Warriors, while Gage Kelley, Zac Coots and Nyko Simpson all had singles.
Riley Mosier pitched 5.1 innings. He gave up six earned runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Carson McCammon pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief. He allowed three earned runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
LFO will host Ringgold in a region game at 5:55 p.m. this Tuesday.