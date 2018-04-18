The LFO Warriors got Tuesday's game at Murray County started with Brice Donnahoo's steal of home and the Red-and-White continued to roll from there as they picked up a 9-1 Region 6-AAA victory over the Indians.
LFO scored in five of the seven innings, racking up 11 hits. Donnahoo had three of them, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Andrew Brock and Jake Bass both had two hits and drove in two runs apiece, while Jarrett McAfee also had two hits on the night.
Zach Coots started the game and picked up the win. He scattered three hits and gave up one walk in three scoreless innings with one strikeout. Matthew Trusley threw four innings of relief, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks. He finished with three strikeouts.
The Warriors (16-9, 9-7) will close out the week with two huge region games. On Thursday they will entertain Bremen before traveling to Adairsville on Friday.
With two games remaining in the regular season, there are five teams fighting for three playoff spots. Ringgold (16-0) has already clinched the region title, while Adairsville - who beat Bremen on Tuesday, 12-2 - is tied with Calhoun for second at 11-5. Bremen and Haralson County are tied for fourth at 10-6, one game in front of LFO.