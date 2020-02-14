The LaFayette Ramblers and the LFO Warriors put on a nice back-and-forth battle on Friday, but it was the homestanding Warriors who were able to push home a run in the bottom of the eighth for a 6-5 victory in their season-opener.
Carson McCammon went 2-for-5 for LFO with a pair of runs scored and raced home with the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth after a one-out sacrifice fly by Gage Kelley. Will Carroll had a hit and an RBI. Dylan Blankenship had one hit and drew two walks. Nyko Simpson and Josh McAfee each had singles, while Kelley drew three walks and was credited with two RBIs.
Riley Mosier started and threw 4.2 innings for LFO (1-0). He gave up four runs - only one was earned - on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Matthew Shields pitched 3.1 innings of relief to get the win. He gave up a hit, an unearned run and three walks with six strikeouts.
Case Davis was 2-for-4 for the Ramblers (0-2). Davis Richardson scored twice and had a solo home run. Dylan Deering had a double at the plate, while Trent Currie and Garrison Fults each had one single. Lane Hughes knotted the game at 5-5 after laying down a sacrifice bunt in the top of the seventh.
Currie pitched two innings, allowing two hits and two runs - one earned - with three walks and one strikeout. Levi Pettigrew went five innings. He gave up three runs, all unearned, on two hits with five walks and six strikeouts. Richardson pitched the final one-third of an inning, allowing an earned run on two hits, a walk and a sacrifice.