The LFO Warriors had one of their biggest offensive outputs of the season Friday night at Adairsville.
Unfortunately so did their opponents.
Needing a victory at second place Adairsville to keep their faint state playoff hopes alive, the Red-and-White put up a dozen runs against the Tigers. However, the home team had four innings of four or more runs and closed out LFO's season with a football-like 19-12 victory.
The two teams traded the lead for the first three innings. LFO scored three runs in the top of the first inning, only to see Adairsville counter with four in the bottom of the first. The Warriors regained the lead, 6-4, with another three-spot in the top of the third, but the Tigers answered with another four-run inning in the bottom of the frame to go back in front, 8-6.
The Tigers would follow up six big runs in the bottom of the fourth to gain some breathing room, only to see the Warriors put up four more of their own in the top of the fifth to trim the lead to 14-10.
But five more runs would cross the plate for Adairsville in the bottom of the fifth and LFO would only be able to manage two more runs, both coming in the top of the seventh.
The Warriors scored their 12 runs on just eight hits. Andrew Brock had a double and a home run, scored twice and drove in a team-high for runs. Matthew Trusley was 2-for-3 with a homerun, three runs scored and an RBI, while Jake Bass homered and drove in two.
Joseph Heinrich and Carson McCammon both had two RBIs, while Jacob Flanagan picked up one.
Zach Coots took the loss for LFO as he pitched just two innings. Only four of the eight runs he gave up were earned as LFO committed three errors on the night. Bass and Matthew Shields also saw time on the mound in the season finale.
The Warriors ended the year 17-10 overall and 10-8 in Region 6-AAAA.