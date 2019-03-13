The LFO Warriors got six solid innings from junior starter Zach Coots on Tuesday, but the Red-and-White could not find any offense to support him in a 5-0 home loss to Haralson County in the Region 6-AAA opener for both teams.
The visiting Rebels scored solo runs in the second, third and fourth innings before tacking on two insurance runs off reliever Isaiah Blackburn in the top of the seventh.
Coots gave up just one earned run on four hits and three walks and finished with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, Coots, Josh McAfee, Carson McCammon and Will Carroll all had singles for LFO.
The Warriors (1-5, 0-1) will head to Adairsville on Wednesday for a 5:55 p.m. game.