After having to postpone their game from Friday night to Saturday afternoon, the LFO Warriors took one on the chin in a 15-4 home loss to North Murray.
LFO led 3-0 after two innings, but gave up five runs in both the third and fourth innings as the Mountaineers built up a lead they would not relinquish.
Isaiah Blackburn and Matthew Shields both allowed five earned runs during their time on the mound, while Shields suffered the loss. Carson McCammon also pitched and allowed four earned runs.
McCammon, Will Carroll and Gage Kelley had two hits each, while Carroll, Kelley and Malachi Powell all had one RBI.
LFO (2-6, 1-2) will host Calhoun on Tuesday and entertain Sonoraville on Friday, while they will travel to Murray County on Thursday as Region 6-AAA play continues.