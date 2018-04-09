The LFO Warriors needed a win in a big way on Monday and they got just what the doctor ordered.
LFO (13-8) sent a dozen batters to the plate in the top of the third inning and saw nine of them score as they went on to rough up North Murray, 15-3, in a Region 6-AAA game in Chatsworth.
The victory snapped the Warriors' four-game losing streak and got them back to 6-6 in region play.
LFO took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Jackson Herrod scored on a wild pitch and Matthew Trusley came home on a sacrifice bunt by Jarrett McAfee.
But the damage was done in the third. Jake Bass had a pair of RBI-singles in the frame. McAfee also delivered a run-scoring single, while Trusley knocked in two runs with a base hit. Jacob Flanagan and Andrew Brock both drew walks with the bases loaded and both scored on a Mountaineer error later in the inning.
North Murray scratched out a run in the fourth, but LFO responded with four more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Herrod supplied the big blow with a three-run double and later came home on Trusley's sacrifice fly.
The Mountaineers would score twice in the bottom of the fifth, but it would not be enough to extend the game, which ended on the run rule.
Brock had three hits, scored three times and stole two bases. Trusley had two hits and matched Herrod with three RBIs, while Bass also had a double as one of his two hits.
Zach Coots pitched three innings to get the win. He did not allow a hit, a run or a walk and finished with five strikeouts. Matthew Shields pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs - two earned - on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
LFO will look to keep the momentum going as they host Coahulla Creek on Tuesday. They will travel to Haralson County in another huge game on Thursday before Sonoraville comes to town on Friday to wrap up the week.