The LFO Warriors kept their playoff hopes alive by scoring 10 unanswered runs in the last four innings to beat visiting Sonoraville, 11-1, on Friday night.
Jake Bass had a big night by going 3-for-4 with five runs batted in. He delivered an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning, another RBI-single as part of a three-run third inning and a bases-clearing three-run double in the fourth as the Warriors put up five runs to take control of the game for good.
Giovanni Barroso had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Carson McCammon was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Matthew Trusley was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Jarrett McAfee had two hits and Jacob Flanagan also picked up an RBI.
Riley Mosier worked all six innings to get the win. He walked six batters, but allowed just four hits and only one earned run with one strikeout.
Storm Carnes had three of the four hits for the Phoenix and drove in its only run.
The Warriors (15-9, 8-7) will play at Murray County on Tuesday before hosting playoff contender Bremen for Senior Night on Thursday. Friday will see LFO in another huge game at Adairsville.
Ringgold clinched the Region 6-AAA title with a 13-3 victory over Haralson County on Friday night. Calhoun also scored an important 2-1, eight-inning victory over Bremen on Friday. The Jackets and Blue Devils, along with Adairsville, are all tied for second place at 10-5 in the region standings.
Haralson County sits in fifth place at 9-6, while the Warriors are just one game back of the Rebels with only three region games remaining.