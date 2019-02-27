The LFO Warriors found themselves in another shootout on Wednesday night, this time in Trenton where the Dade County Wolverines handed the Red-and-White a loss for the second time this week.
LFO trailed 3-0 after four innings, tied the score with a three-spot in the top of the fifth, but could not find a way to get their first win of the season as Dade got a Haven Howard RBI-double in the bottom of the seventh to score a 10-9 victory.
The Wolverines retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, only to see LFO erupt for five runs in the top of the sixth to go up 8-5. Dade County would score four times in the bottom of the sixth to go back in front, but the Warriors would push home a run in the top of the seventh to tie the score.
LFO had eight hits, all singles, with Nyko Simpson leading the way with two. Carson McCammon had two RBIs for the Warriors, while Simpson, Josh McAfee and Devan Hinton had one RBI each.
Matthew Shields started on the mound and threw four innings. He gave up one earned run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Isaiah Blackburn pitched an inning in relief before giving way to McAfee, who was saddled with the loss.
LFO (0-3) is slated to take on LaFayette at home on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.