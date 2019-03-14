On more than one occasion this season, the LFO Warriors have seen potential victories slip away after surrendering high-scoring innings late in ball games.
Wednesday night, LFO watched as the Adairsville Tigers scored seven combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings. However, the Warriors put up 13 runs of their own in those two frames as they claimed their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season, 16-8, in Bartow County.
Riley Mosier allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings on the mound. He struck out seven batters to get the victory. Carson McCammon threw the final two innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Josh McAfee had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more for LFO. Will Carroll had a double as one of his two hits and he also finished with two RBIs. Zach Coots delivered two hits and one RBI. McCammon scored twice and drove in two, while Mosier, Joseph Heinrich, Gage Kelley and Eli Burgess all had one RBI apiece.
The Tigers were their own worst enemy with six errors on the night, while the Warriors played error-free baseball.
LFO (2-5, 1-1) will be back at Huston Black Field on Friday to face North Murray starting at 5:55 p.m.