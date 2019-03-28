Down 5-2 after four innings, the LFO Warriors saw Coahulla Creek cross the plate six times in the bottom of the fifth inning to help put away an 11-2 Region 6-AAA victory Thursday afternoon in Varnell.
Josh McAfee, Will Carroll, Zac Coots and Joseph Heinrich all had singles for the Warriors, while Carson McCammon and Nyko Simpson were credited with RBIs.
Coots threw four innings. He gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks with two strikeouts in the loss.
LFO (3-10, 2-6) will step out of region for a home game versus East Hamilton at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.