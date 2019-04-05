Zac Coots surrendered just four hits over five innings and the LFO Warriors used a nine-run fourth inning to run-rule the visiting Adairsville Tigers, 11-0, in a Region 6-AAA game in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Coots pitched all five innings, allowing just two walks and finishing with six strikeouts as the Warriors snapped their five-game losing streak.
All eight of the Warriors' hits were singles. Carson McCammon and Will Carroll had two hits apiece. McCammon, Josh McAfee and Nyko Simpson all finished with two RBIs, while Carroll, Devan Hinton, Riley Mosier and Joseph Heinrich had one RBI each.
LFO (4-12, 3-7) will head to Chatsworth on Friday to face North Murray. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.