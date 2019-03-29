The LFO Warriors stepped out of region and out of state to welcome East Hamilton to town on Friday and the Hurricanes blew through Fort Oglethorpe with a 13-0 victory.
Joseph Heinrich and Josh McAfee each had a single and a stolen base for LFO. The Warriors' defense had a very rough day as they committed 11 errors on top of the 16 hits that East Hamilton collected.
Riley Mosier threw five innings. He gave up six runs on 10 hits, though only two runs were earned. He walked three batters and struck out three more. Carson McCammon pitched two innings of relief. He allowed seven runs on six hits with three walks. None of the runs were earned and he finished with five strikeouts.
LFO (3-11) will jump back into Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. game in Tallapoosa against Haralson County.