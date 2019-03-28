Nolan Letzgus blasted a solo homerun in the top of the first inning on Thursday, but it would be the only run of the game Heritage Generals could muster in a 3-1 loss at Northwest Whitfield.
The Bruins tied the game up in the bottom of the second inning before plating two runs in the fifth as they evened up the three-game series at one win apiece.
Alex Mixon went 2-for-4, while Cade Kiniry and Dakota Bandy both had hits in the loss.
Kiniry took the loss on the mound. He went 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Only one of the runs he allowed was earned.
Heritage (8-9, 6-5) will be back at home on Friday to face Northwest in the final game of the series. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.