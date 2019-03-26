The Heritage Generals are starting to find their stride in the second half of the region slate.
The Navy-and-Red welcomed region-leading Northwest Whitfield to Boynton on Tuesday and played one of their best games of the season in an 8-0 victory.
Nolan Letzgus' star shone brightest against the Bruins. The senior got the start on the mound and was nearly unhittable as he gave up just two singles, both to Hank Bearden, and one walk to go with a dozen strikeouts. Letzgus threw 99 pitches, 70 of which went for strikes.
The Generals had four doubles in the game. Ryan Heet, Aaron Colquitt and Alex Mixon all drove in runs with their doubles. Caden Snyder also had a double. Cade Kiniry added a pair of singles and Brody Campbell delivered a big pinch-hit, RBI-single in the fifth.
Heritage (8-8, 6-4) will travel to Tunnel Hill on Thursday, looking to make it two straight over the Bruins in their three-game series. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.