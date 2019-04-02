The LaFayette Ramblers had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday, but could not get the run home as visiting Southeast Whitfield scored a 3-2 victory in Gane 1 of their three-game series in LaFayette.
Southeast had solo runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-0 lead. However, a two-run John James double in the bottom of the sixth inning would tighten up the score. Levi Pettigrew would get a leadoff walk in the seventh and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Anniston Mann, but the Raiders would slam the door on the rally.
Blake Mann had a double and five more Ramblers had singles as they outhit the Raiders, 7-4. James threw 6.1 innings. He allowed just one earned run on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Anniston Mann gave up a hit and struck out one as he worked two-thirds of an inning of relief.
LaFayette (4-12, 1-9) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Southeast Whitfield on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.