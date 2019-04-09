The Ringgold Tigers improved to 12-0 in Region 6-AAA play and picked up their 20th win of the season, although they needed a late-inning rally to do so in a 5-4 home win over North Murray on Tuesday.
Andre Tarver broke a 4-4 tie with a two-out, RBI-single to score Mason Parker with the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Holden Tucker then came in and picked up the save in the top of the seventh.
Brayden Broome walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first to put the Tigers up 1-0. However, the Mountaineers would score three times in the top of the second and added a solo run in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
But Ringgold would tie it up in the bottom half of the third. Wyatt Tennant got the inning started with a double before scoring on an RBI-single off the bat of Tucker. Tarver would single and Daulton Schley would reach on an error before Broome and Johnny Camillucci delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies to knot things up.
Tennant and Tarver both had two hits on the day for Ringgold. Tennant started the game and pitched 2.1 innings. He gave up four runs, though only one was earned, while walking five batters and striking out five. Owen McWhorter was credited with the win after a very solid 3.2 scoreless innings of relief work. McWhorter allowed just two hits and two walks and struck out six batters.
The Tigers (20-4) will head to Varnell on Thursday for a 5:55 p.m. game at Coahulla Creek.