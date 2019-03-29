The LaFayette Ramblers picked up their first region win of the season with a victory over Gilmer on Friday night, but the Bobcats would immediately bounce back with a win in the second game of the doubleheader to win the series.
In the opener, the Bobcats scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, 2-2, but the Ramblers would manufacture six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in true small ball fashion to pick up the victory, 8-2.
John James got the inning started with a double while a bunt single and a walk loaded the bases. Anniston Mann, Blake Guffey, Davis Richardson, Dylan Deering and Blake Mann would all draw consecutive free passes with the sacks loaded to bring in the first five runs.
Gilmer would get a force out at home, but with the bases still loaded, James worked his way for the sixth bases loaded walk of the inning the cap the scoring.
LaFayette got their first run on an error in the fourth inning before Deering delivered an RBI-single in the fifth. Richardson and James had two hits each in the victory, while Levi Pettigrew picked up the win on the mound. He pitched all seven innings, giving up just one earned run on three hits and three walks. He finished with three strikeouts.
Gilmer's pitching fared much better in the nightcap as they allowed just four hits and one walk in a 7-0 victory.
Scoreless after four complete innings, the Bobcats broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fifth inning before putting it away with three runs an inning later.
Richardson had two of the hits for the Ramblers, while Deering and Pettigrew each had one hit. Richardson took the loss. He threw the first 4.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Anniston Mann closed it out, giving up two earned runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
LaFayette (4-11, 1-8) will begin a three-game series with Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday. The Ramblers will host Game 1 starting at 5 p.m.