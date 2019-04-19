The LaFayette Ramblers closed out the 2019 season Thursday night in Jasper with a doubleheader loss to state playoff-bound Pickens, 5-0 and 4-3.
Offense was tough to come by for the Ramblers in the opener. Blake Guffey reached base twice on walks, while Levi Pettigrew took the loss. He allowed just two earned runs on five hits and three walks in six solid innings on the mound. He finished with nine strikeouts.
In the final game of the evening, the Ramblers tied the score, 3-3, by pushing home a run in the top of the sixth inning. However, the Dragons would get the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh.
Guffey had two hits and knocked in two runs for LaFayette. Blake Mann had a single and stole three bases, while Andrew Pendergrass had the other hit for LaFayette. The Ramblers stole seven bases as a team.
Davis Richardson got the start and went 4.1 innings. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Anniston Mann pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs - one earned - on five hits with three strikeouts.
LaFayette finished the season 5-19 overall and 2-16 in Region 6-AAAA play.