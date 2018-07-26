The 9U LaFayette Rangers are one win away from capturing the 2018 Rick Honeycutt World Series championship.
LaFayette picked up a win over the Chickamauga Spartans in Wednesday night's winner's bracket final to advance to the championship, which is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the LFO Recreation Association Fields in Fort Oglethorpe.
Chickamauga can earn a rematch, but only by defeating the Boynton Young Guns in a 5 p.m. game at the LFORA. Boynton stayed alive in the elimination bracket with a 16-0 thumping of the Harrison Chargers on Wednesday afternoon.
The Chickamauga-Boynton winner will have to beat LaFayette twice to win the title. A second championship game, if needed, is scheduled for Friday at 5, also back at LFORA.
Two more local teams still have shots to win World Series rings.
In the 8U division, the Boynton Young Guns picked up a win over the South Cherokee Indians on Wednesday and will take on the Bradley County Bombers at 5 p.m. on Thursday at LFORA. The winner must beat the Hobgood Heat twice to win the crown. The championship games are slated for 6:15 and 7:30 tonight.
And in the 10U division, the LaFayette Blue Jays won twice at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold on Wednesday, edging past the South Cherokee Indians before a close win over East Brainerd Elite.
The Blue Jays will face the East Ridge All-Stars back at Jack Mattox at 5 p.m. today with the winner facing the Canton Noles in the finals. The championship is slated for 6:30 at Jack Mattox with a second game, if needed, scheduled for 6:30 on Friday. That second game would be played at LFORA.
World Series runs ended for local teams in the other three divisions on Wednesday. Boynton Titans (Navy) was eliminated by Hobgood in the 6U division, while Hobgood also eliminated the Boynton Bombers in the 7U division. In the 12U bracket, the LFO Warriors went home after a loss to East Ridge, while the Boynton Generals' tournament came to a close with a loss to East Ridge earlier in the evening.