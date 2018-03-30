The LaFayette Ramblers got six solid innings on the hill from A.J. Buck on Tuesday, but couldn’t find enough offense as they dropped a 2-1 decision to Pickens in Jasper.
Buck scattered seven hits and walked just one, finishing with three strikeouts in the loss. Both runs he allowed were earned.
Ethan Stephenson collected two more hits, raising his average to a team-best .340. Jack Martin had a double for the Ramblers, while Vyshonn Daniel scored LaFayette’s lone run.
LaFayette (4-12, 3-4) will host the Dragons (10-7, 5-2) today in a doubleheader with the first pitch of game one slated for 4:30 p.m.
Pickens is currently second in the Region 6-AAAA standings at the halfway point of the season, trailing only Heritage (8-0). Ridgeland (5-4) has battled back to third place, percentage points ahead of Northwest Whitfield (6-5). LaFayette (3-4) is still in the thick of the race, while Gilmer (3-8) and Southeast Whitfield (2-9) round out the standings.
Only the top four teams will advance to the Class 4A state playoffs.