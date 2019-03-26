The LaFayette Ramblers scored four times in the top of the seventh inning to forge a 7-6 lead on Tuesday, but gave up the tying run in the bottom of the seventh and the winning run in the bottom of the eighth as they fell to Gilmer, 8-7, in the first game of their three-game Region 6-AAA series in Ellijay.
Gilmer took a 3-0 lead on a two-run home run in the bottom of the first and a solo shot in the bottom of the second. However, LaFayette would get those three runs back in the top of the fourth. Two scored on a Davis Richardson double before Dylan Deering plated a run with a groundout.
But a three-run home run by the Bobcats in the bottom of the fourth would put the home team back in front, 6-3, and that score would remain until the top of the seventh.
A one-out walk, a single and an error set the table for Blake Guffey, who delivered a two-run single. Richardson would then follow with a two-run single of his own to put the Ramblers in front for the first time in the game.
Gilmer would get the first batter on in the bottom of the seventh on an error, but two fielder's choices would put the Ramblers one out from victory. However, the Bobcats would get a single and a walk to load the bases before the tying run came home on a walk.
In the top of the eighth, LaFayette left a runner in scoring position and Gilmer with capitalized in the home half of the inning with a walk followed by back-to-back singles, the second of which brought in the game-winner.
Levi Pettigrew joined Richardson with two hits, while he and Anniston Mann scored twice. Mann took the loss in relief. He pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. John James started on the mound and allowed six earned runs on five hits and three walks in three innings of work. He finished with three strikeouts.
LaFayette (3-10, 0-7) will host Gilmer in a doubleheader on Friday. Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m.