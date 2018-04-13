The LaFayette Ramblers gave up five runs in the top of the first inning on Thursday and fell to the visiting Northwest Whitfield Bruins, 13-2, in the first game of their three-game series.
Blake Mann was 2-for-3 for the Ramblers, while Brady Anderson went 1-for-2.
There will be a doubleheader in Tunnel Hill tonight (Friday) to close out the series. The two teams were scheduled to have played on Tuesday, but the game had to be postponed as no umpires were available.
LaFayette is now 5-17 on the season and 4-9 in Region 6-AAAA play.