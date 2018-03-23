The LaFayette Ramblers dropped to 3-10 overall and saw their region record even up at 2-2 following an 11-0 loss to visiting Gilmer on Wednesday.
The game was scoreless going into the top of the fifth when the Bobcats stunned the Ramblers with an 11-run frame. The game would end on the run rule a half-inning later.
A.J. Buck took the loss. He threw 4.1 innings, allowing six runs - five earned - on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Davis Richardson and Brady Anderson also threw for LaFayette in the fifth.
Buck had a double at the plate, while Anderson, Ethan Stephenson and Jack Martin all had singles.
LaFayette will play a doubleheader in Ellijay on Friday.