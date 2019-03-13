With rain and unplayable field conditions having kept the LaFayette Ramblers from playing a game since March 2, the Orange-and-Black stepped into Region 6-AAAA play on Tuesday and the rust was apparent in an 8-0 loss to state-ranked Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.
Although LaFayette surrendered just four hits, only four of the runs they gave up were earned as the Ramblers committed five errors on the night.
Blake Mann accounted for both of the Ramblers' hits. John James threw four innings, giving up six runs (four earned) on just two hits. James issued three walks and struck out five. Davis Richardson allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks in two innings of relief. He finished with two strikeouts.
Tennessee Tech signee Ty Fisher walked three and struck out nine for the No. 5-ranked Bruins.
LaFayette (2-4, 0-1) will host Northwest in a doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.