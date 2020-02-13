After one postponement and one change in venue, the LaFayette Ramblers finally began the 2020 baseball season on Wednesday night, but suffered a 5-2 loss at the hands of Coosa in a game played at the LakePoint Complex in Emerson.
Four of the five runs the Ramblers allowed were unearned. The Eagles pushed home solo runs in the bottom of the second and third innings before breaking it open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
LaFayette would attempt to rally in the top of the seventh. They would load the bases with two outs before getting two runs home. Blake Mann was hit by a pitch to bring in a run and Levi Pettigrew drew a walk to send in LaFayette's second run. However, that would be all that the Ramblers could muster.
Mann, Pettigrew and Nick Adams each had a single for the Ramblers in the loss.
Davis Richardson pitched the first three innings, allowing one earned run on one hit. He walked three batters and struck out three. Mann threw the final three innings. He did not give up a hit and did not give up an earned run, while walking two and striking out three. Richardson was saddled with the loss.
LaFayette (0-1) is scheduled to play at home on Friday against LFO at 6 p.m. On Saturday, they will head to Summerville for two games at Chattooga High School. They will open against North Murray at 2 before facing the Indians at 4.