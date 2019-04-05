The LaFayette Ramblers played their second region doubleheader in eight days on Friday night and just as they did at home against Gilmer back on March 29, the Orange-and-Black earned a split, this time on the road at Southeast Whitfield.
Southeast 2, LaFayette 0
In the opener, the Raiders would break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning, getting a run on a fielder's choice and adding a second run on a Rambler error.
It was a game of missed opportunities for LaFayette, who outhit Southeast, 4-3. Andrew Pendergrass hit a two-out triple in the second inning, but was left stranded. The Ramblers left two runners on base in the third inning and left runners on second base in both the fourth and fifth innings.
LaFayette would have one final crack at it in the top of the seventh. John James would draw a walk and eventually was moved over to third with one out. However, two straight strikeouts would leave him there to end the game. The Ramblers finished the opener with a combined 11 strikeouts as a team.
Blake Guffey, Jack Martin and Blake Mann all had singles in the loss. Levi Pettigrew pitched well in defeat. He walked six batters in six innings, but allowed just three hits, while neither of the runs he gave up were earned.
LaFayette 16, Southeast 6
In the nightcap, the Ramblers jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings before blowing the game wide open with a six-run fourth.
Mann singled in the top of the first and eventually scored from third base on a wild pitch. Martin would later rip a two-out, two-run double an inning before coming home on a Raider error and Guffey picked up an RBI-single in the third.
Then in the fourth, Martin delivered an RBI-single before later coming home on another Southeast error. Guffey followed with a two-run single. Dylan Deering added an RBI-single and James drew a walk with the bases loaded.
Southeast would score one in the third and three in the fifth to try and tighten things up, but the Ramblers would pile up five more runs in the top of the sixth.
Trent Currie had an RBI-single before Martin delivered his second double of the game. Davis Richardson would draw a walk with the bases loaded and Martin would scamper home on passed ball. Guffey would collected his fourth RBI of the game with a single and the final run would come home on Southeast's fourth and final error.
Guffey and Martin both finished with three hits, while Martin came up with a season-high three RBIs. Deering had three hits including a double, while Pettigrew also had a double as one of his two hits.
Richardson pitched five innings to get the victory, giving up seven hits and two walks. Only one of the four runs he allowed was earned and he finished with five strikeouts. Currie pitched the bottom of the sixth, surrendering two unearned runs on two hits with one strikeout.
LaFayette (5-13, 2-10) will begin a three-game series with Heritage next week. Tuesday and Friday's games will be in LaFayette, while Heritage will host Game 2 on Thursday. All three games are set to begin at 5:30 p.m.