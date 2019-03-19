After their originally scheduled game was postponed back on Mar. 8, the LaFayette Ramblers traveled into downtown Chattanooga on Monday to face the Coahulla Creek Colts in a game played at AT&T Field.
Down 3-2 after surrendering a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning, the Ramblers pushed home four runs in the bottom of the inning and hung on for a 6-4 win.
Trent Currie led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and advanced to third base two outs later. Currie would come home on a wild pitch to tie the score and three straight walks would load the bases. Blake Mann would score on another run on a wild pitch before Dylan Deering came through with a clutch two-run double.
Deering finished 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs. Mann and Levi Pettigrew also had RBIs for the Ramblers in the victory.
Pettigrew got the win in relief. He pitched two innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout. John James allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk in one inning of work with one strikeout, while Anniston Mann surrendered just one hit in four innings on the hill.
LaFayette (3-6) will be back at home on Tuesday to face Ridgeland at 5:30 p.m. in the first game of a three-game series.