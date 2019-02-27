The LaFayette Ramblers erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to their first victory of 2019 on Wednesday night as they blasted Gordon Central, 14-1, in a five-inning home win.
John James swung the big stick as he went 3-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs. Davis Richardson had a double, an RBI and scored twice. Blake Guffey doubled and drove in two runs, while Jack Martin scored three times. Blake Mann, Levi Pettigrew, Dylan Deering and Landon Rayburn all had one RBI each.
Pettigrew gave up just one earned run, that coming in the top of the first. He allowed just two hits and two walks with five strikeouts to get the win. Mann threw 11 strikes on 12 pitches in the fifth and retired the side in order on strikes to close out the game via the run rule.
LaFayette (1-3) will travel to LFO on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game with the Warriors.