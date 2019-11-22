BASEBALL: Jake Wright signs with Carson-Newman

Sometimes coaches don't know what they have in a player until that player has been in the program for at least a year, sometime two years and maybe even three.
But it wasn't that way for Gordon Lee head baseball coach Mike Dunfee when it came to Jake Wright.
"I'll never forget Jake's freshman year and we're going down to take on North Oconee early in the season," the coach recalled. "North Oconee had a team of really big guys, including (Vanderbilt pitcher) Kumar Rocker, who was a junior at the time. They were really a quality team.
"We ended up putting (Jake) out there for a while to see what he could do. That was his first-ever appearance as a high school player and he went out there and competed. He went out there with loads of confidence like he always does. He's a highly competitive kid. It's not arrogance or cockiness, but he just has a confident air about him and he's had that ever since."
That hard-nosed, fearless attitude has served Wright well over the past three seasons and it will serve him well in college as the senior signed on Wednesday to continue his career at Division II Carson-Newman.
"(Signing Day) means everything," Wright explained. "I've been working on this since I was a kid and I'm really happy I get to go to my dream school. Coach Dunfee (who played at Carson-Newman) speaks very highly of how disciplined that program is up there. He only speaks highly about the coach and everything about the whole program.
"It felt like home. I didn't want to go to a college where I really didn't feel comfortable. Also, I like the way they run things there. It's hard and it's difficult, but people don't go to Carson-Newman if they don't want to win."
As a sophomore, Wright was a second team All-State pick after going 6-0 with one save on the mound. He struck out 59 batters, walked 28 and ended the year with a 2.31 ERA in 39.1 innings for the Class 1A public school state champions.
Then last spring, he bettered those totals, going 9-0 and leading all Gordon Lee starting pitchers in innings pitched (70), ERA (1.00) and strikeouts (112), while allowing just 25 walks on the year to earn first team All-State honors.
He also hit .291 as a junior with 24 runs scored out of the No. 8 slot in the order and was third among the Trojan lineup with 34 RBIs. He led the team with six homers and developed a reputation for big hits in clutch situations. He also played solid defense in the outfield to help Gordon Lee to a second straight state title.
"He said something to me last summer about playing in the outfield and I told him I thought he was going to be a back-up infielder," Dunfee said. "But he said he wanted to work on playing in the outfield and he ended up being our starting left fielder.
"He's one of those guys you definitely want out there and on your team. He has a high motor and he's a guy that's going to work his tail off. (Carson-Newman) Coach (Tom) Griffin is going to work Jake's tail off, but it's going to be fun to see what he is going to be able to do. I think it's a great fit for him."
"I'm hoping to bring pretty much everything I can to their program," Wright added, saying that he would most likely only pitch for the Eagles. "Intensity, leadership...I just want to be the best me that I can."
Wright said he wants to physical therapy and perhaps one day become an athletic trainer.