Gavin Hollis had three hits, including a homerun, and drove in three runs as the No. 1-ranked Ringgold Tigers proved why with a 9-1 victory over Haralson County Friday night in Tallapoosa.
Hollis also doubled and scored twice in Ringgold's eighth win in a row. Holden Tucker was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, while Andre Tarver was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Dylan Wright stayed hot at the plate with a run, an RBI and two more hits and Wyatt Tennant helped himself with a hit and a run.
Tennant got the win on the hill, throwing five innings of scoreless two-hit ball. He struck out 10 and did not issue any walks. Johnny Camillucci threw the final two innings, allowing an earned run on four hits with one strikeout.
Sonoraville will come to Catoosa County for 5:55 p.m. game on Tuesday. Ringgold (14-4, 6-0) will play at Murray County next Thursday before a showdown with Bremen at Bill Womack Field next Friday.