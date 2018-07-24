Another baseball player in a long line of Ringgold Tigers made a college commitment on Monday and this one was extra special for head coach Brent Tucker.
The veteran coach, who has seen several players go on to play at the next level, had his son, Holden, choose the Buccaneers of Charleston Southern University.
The 6-foot, 175-pound left-handed pitcher was a first team All-Region (6-AAA) and a first team All-State selection this past season after helping the Tigers to 32 wins, a region championship, a No. 1 state ranking and a spot in the Class 3A Final Four.
With a fastball in the mid-high 80's, Tucker went 6-3 with two saves for the Tigers this past spring, recording 95 strikeouts in 63 innings and finishing the year with a 1.67 ERA. He also batted .410 with five doubles, three homers and 32 RBIs.
He was a second team All-State pick as a sophomore.
"He's a player with a high baseball IQ and a player who comes to work every day and puts in the time to get better, just like other Ringgold guys (in the past)," the Tigers' coach said. "He's a got a bulldog mentality. He competes at a high level and he's just a talented player."
"I just thought (CSU) acted like they really wanted me," the rising senior explained. "They act like I can come in and play quickly. They have a great facility, great coaches and it's really a family atmosphere there.
"Hopefully, I'll be a high-energy guy for them and be someone that will come in, compete and be a good teammate."
Tucker made his decision after a weekend campus visit.
"Sunday night, he told us that he immediately felt at home at Charleston Southern," Brent Tucker added. "Throughout this whole process, we wanted him to find somewhere where he would be comfortable and grow as a young man. That's what you want as a parent."
The Bucs play NCAA Division I baseball in the Big South Conference, along with Campbell, High Point, Liberty, Winthrop, Gardner-Webb, Radford, Longwood, Presbyterian and UNC-Asheville.