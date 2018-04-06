The Heritage train rolled into Jasper on Thursday night, and the Pickens Dragons could simply do nothing to stop it.
The Generals got a dazzling one-hitter from senior Jonathan Hickman and 12 hits of their own as they flattened the Dragons, 10-0, in a six-inning romp.
With the victory, Heritage (16-5 overall) won their 15th straight game and moved to 12-0 in Region 6-AAAA, putting them on the brink of their second region title in three seasons with still six region games remaining.
Heritage scored three times in the top of the first, second and fifth inning before tacking on its final run in the sixth.
Nolan Letzgus ripped a pair of doubles and drove in a run, while Justin Morris had a double as one of his two hits. He finished with three RBIs. Lance Dockery and Luke Grant also had two hits and one RBI apiece. Brody Campbell knocked in two runs and Cole Wilcox picked up one.
It was more than enough run support for Hickman, who struck out seven batters and only allowed one Pickens batter to reach base, that coming on a single. Starting pitcher Caswell Smith lasted just 2.2 innings for the Dragons in the loss.
Heritage will be at home on Tuesday to face Gilmer at 5:30 p.m. in the first of a three-game set. With a victory, the Generals would be five games in front of their closest two competitors in the standings with five region games left.
Should the Generals take at least two of the three games against the Bobcats, they would clinch the region title and potentially two state playoff series at home.
Ridgeland and Pickens, both 7-5 in region play, will begin a three-game series on Tuesday, while fourth-place Northwest Whitfield (6-6) and fifth-place LaFayette (4-8) will also start a three-game series that same day. Both Gilmer (6-9) and Southeast Whitfield (3-12) have just one region series left to play.
The last week of the regular season will see Heritage face LaFayette. Ridgeland will battle Northwest and Pickens will take on Southeast.