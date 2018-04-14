The Heritage Generals made quick work of the visiting Gilmer Bobcats on Friday, claiming a 5-0 victory in just over 90 minutes to sweep the three-game series.
Heritage would get three runs in the bottom of the third and tacked on solo runs in both the fourth and the fifth. They allowed the Bobcats just four hits and took advantage of three Gilmer errors.
Of the five hits that the Generals would get, four went for two bases. Blake Bryan, Alex Coulter, Luke Grant and Cole Wilcox all had two-base hits, while Brody Campbell added a single. Wilcox drove in two runs with Grant and Coulter each finishing with one RBI.
Jonathan Hickman got the win on the hill, striking out eight and walking none on a five-inning, two-hitter. Grant pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and no walks with two strikeouts. He got a double play to end the game.
Heritage (19-6, 15-0) will close out the regular season at home against LaFayette on Tuesday and Friday and at LaFayette on Thursday. All three games will start at 5:30 p.m.