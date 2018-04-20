A bases-loaded single by Jackson Herrod in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the LFO Warriors a dramatic 7-6 victory over visiting Bremen on Thursday.
LFO (17-9, 10-7) stormed out to a 4-0 lead after three innings. Giovanni Barroso belted a solo home run in the bottom of the first and Brice Donnahoo would knock in one of the Warriors' two runs in the second inning before a Jake Bass RBI in the third.
The Blue Devils would get a run back in the top of the fourth and they tacked on three in the top of the sixth to tie the score, but Jacob Flanagan would swipe home on a double steal in the bottom half of the inning to put LFO back on top, 5-4.
Bremen would regain the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, but they would not be able to hold on to it.
Barroso led off the bottom of the seventh by reaching base on an error and scored on a clutch RBI-double by Andrew Brock to tie the score. Bass would draw a walk before being replaced at first base by pinch-runner Nelson Chapman.
Brock would be thrown out at third on a bunt attempt with Chapman taking second on the throw. Chapman would get to third on a passed ball before Flanagan walk to load the bases. That set the table for Herrod, who drove a pitch into left field to bring in Chapman with the game winner.
Barroso finished with three hits on the day, while Bass picked up two hits.
Riley Mosier threw 5.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He did not get a decision. Matthew Trusley, who entered the game in the top of the sixth, allowed two earned runs in 1.2 innings of work. He gave up one hit and walked three, striking out one to pick up the victory.
LFO will close out the regular season Friday afternoon on the road at Adairsville in another huge region match up. Adairsville (12-5) has a one-game lead for second place in Region 6-AAA after their 6-0 win over Calhoun on Thursday. The Jackets are tied with Haralson County at 11-6, while LFO and Bremen are tied at 10-7. Region champion Ringgold (17-0) will play at Bremen on Friday, while Calhoun will travel to Haralson County.
Only the top four teams earn spots in the Class 3A state playoffs.