The Heritage Generals capped a solid week by taking two of three against Region 6-AAAA frontrunner Northwest Whitfield.
The second win came at home on Friday night as the Generals pushed home five runs in the bottom of the second inning to score a 7-2 win over the Bruins.
Pete Padgett had an RBI-single in the second inning and the final four runs would all come with two outs on three straight hits. Dylan Bryan and Cade Kiniry delivered RBI-singles sandwiched around a two-run double from Caden Snyder.
Padgett would add some insurance with a two-out, RBI-single in the third inning and Aaron Colquitt iced the victory with an RBI-double in the fifth.
Padgett was the only General with one more than one hit in the game. Nick Hanson got the victory on the mound. He went six innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with three walks. He finished with two strikeouts. Alex Mixon pitched the seventh inning for Heritage and struck out two batters.
Heritage (9-9, 7-5) will step out of region on Saturday to host East Hamilton out of Chattanooga. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m.