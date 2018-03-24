Cole Wilcox knocked in four runs and belted homeruns in the second and third innings as the Heritage Generals picked up an 11-0 non-region victory at East Hamilton (Tenn.) on Saturday.
Josh Gibson also mashed a solo home run in the second inning. Luke Grant was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Lance Dockery had two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Justin Morris had an RBI-double and Hickman helped himself out with two doubles and an RBI.
Hickman also got the win, throwing a five-inning complete-game. He gave up three hits and walked two, but also finished with six strikeouts.
Heritage (10-5 overall), has now won nine in a row since a 1-5 start to the season. They will get back into region play this week with a three-game series against Southeast Whitfield. Tuesday's opener will be in Dalton. The Raiders will come to Boynton on Thursday before the series closes out back in Dalton on Friday.