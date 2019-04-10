The Heritage Generals used a five-run sixth inning and got another stellar performance on the mound from senior Nolan Letzgus in an 8-1 victory over LaFayette on Wednesday in the first game of a Region 6-AAAA doubleheader.
Heritage scored twice in the top of the second inning and once in the third before the Ramblers were able to scratch out a run on an error in the bottom of the fourth.
The score would stay 3-1 into the sixth when the Generals flexed their muscles. Letzgus, who finished with three RBIs on the day, highlighted the inning with a two-run homerun to left field.
Letzgus also pitched a complete-game one-hitter. He walked two batters and struck out nine, while the run he allowed was unearned.
Cade Kiniry and Dylan Bryan both had two hits for the Generals. Kiniry drove in two, while Bryan had one RBI. Walker Spruiell added an RBI-double. Alex Mixon drove in one run and Caden Snyder also had a double.
John James pitched 5.2 innings for LaFayette, allowing six earned runs on six hits and five walks with five strikeouts. Blake Mann had the only hit for the Ramblers, a single, while Davis Richardson scored LaFayette's only run of the game.
In the nightcap, Heritage got a pair of RBIs from Snyder in a 9-1 victory to give them the Wednesday sweep.
Nick Hanson went 4-for-4 and scored three times as the Generals opened things up by scoring three times in both the sixth and seventh innings. Letzgus added a double, while Ryan Heet doubled in a run.
Kiniry went six innings and allowed an unearned run on six hits. He struck out five Ramblers and walked two. Dakota Bandy fanned one hitter in one inning of relief.
Blake Guffey, Anniston Mann, Andrew Pendergrass, Levi Pettigrew, Jack Martin and Blake Mann all had singles for LaFayette in the loss. Pettigrew pitched the first 5.2 innings and took the loss. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits and five walks with four strikeouts.
LaFayette (5-15, 2-12) will head to Heritage (15-10, 12-5) on Thursday for Game 3 of the three-game series. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.