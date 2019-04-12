The Heritage Generals led 11-1 after three innings on Thursday and withstood a seven-run fifth inning by the visiting LaFayette Ramblers to earn an 11-8 victory and a sweep of the three-game series.
Nolan Letzgus had just one hit, but managed to craft six RBIs on the afternoon, including a three-run homerun as part of a six-run third inning by the Generals.
Caden Snyder had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice. Aaron Colquitt and Walker Sprueill had doubles, while Colquitt, Sprueill, Alex Mixon, Brody Campbell and Dylan Bryan all had one RBI each.
Nick Hanson got the win. He pitched three innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Dakota Bandy allowed seven runs on four hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of relief. He struck out one batter and none of the runs he allowed were earned. Snyder threw the last 2.1 innings, striking out one and giving up two hits.
Davis Richardson, John James and Blake Mann all had two hits apiece for LaFayette. James finished with two RBIs, while Richardson and Levi Pettigrew had one RBI each. Jack Martin also picked up one RBI, that coming on a solo homerun to lead off the top of the second inning.
Richardson took the loss. He pitched just two innings, allowing six runs on four hits and a walk. Three of the runs he allowed were unearned. Anniston Mann threw the final four innings. He gave up five runs, all unearned, on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Heritage (16-10, 13-5), who has completed its Region 6-AAAA slate, is scheduled to play at Gordon Lee on Friday at 5:30 p.m., while LaFayette (5-16, 2-13) will open a three-game series with Pickens on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in LaFayette. The Ramblers will celebrate Senior Night before the game.
The Generals, now winners of seven in a row, have also assured themselves of at least one home playoff series in the state tournament. Heritage can finish no lower than second place in the region and will win the championship outright if Southeast Whitfield (4-11 region) sweeps Northwest Whitfield (12-3 region) in their three-game series next week.