The Heritage Generals closed out the 2019 regular season by splitting a doubleheader at Dalton on Thursday night.
In the opener, Dalton scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning on a double, a walk and three Heritage errors to pick up a 5-2 victory.
Heritage got an RBI-single from Brody Campbell in the top of the fourth inning to score Nolan Letzgus, while Cayden Snyder belted a solo homerun in the top of the fifth. Letzgus, Alex Mixon and Nick Hanson also had doubles for the Generals.
Letzgus pitched five innings. He walked three batters and struck out seven while the run he allowed was unearned. Mixon worked the sixth inning. He gave up four unearned runs on one hit and one walk.
In the nightcap, Heritage, playing as the home team, prevailed in a back-and-forth contest, 5-4.
The Generals scored three in the bottom of the fifth inning and tacked on a solo run in the sixth to go ahead, 4-2. The Catamounts answered with two runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, but three straight singles by Mixon, Campbell and Aaron Colquitt would get the job done for Heritage. Colquitt would get the game-winning RBI.
Letzgus, Mixon, Campbell, Colquitt and Cade Kiniry each had two hits, while Snyder picked up an RBI.
Hanson started on the hill and worked three innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Dakota Bandy allowed one hit and struck out two batters in two innings of work, while Walker Sprueill was credited with the victory. He pitched two innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits.
Heritage (17-13) will be at home for the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. They will host Flowery Branch in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Game 3, if needed, would start at 4 p.m. on Thursday.