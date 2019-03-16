The Heritage Generals managed just two hits and committed four errors on Friday night as they dropped Game 3 of their series with Pickens, 4-0, in Jasper.
The Dragons took the lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning and added three more in the bottom of the fourth.
Aaron Colquitt and Ryan Heet had the only hits for Heritage, both singles. Nick Hanson threw six innings for the Generals. He gave up four runs, although only two were earned, on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Heritage (4-7, 3-3) will face Southeast Whitfield in a three-game series next week. Game 1 will be on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.) in Boynton.