Recent Heritage High School graduate Nolan Letzgus has been selected in the 34th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago Cubs.
The 6-foot, 175-pound right-handed pitcher/infielder batted .420 for the Generals this past season. He had 11 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 28 RBIs, while scoring 38 runs and stealing 15 bases. He finished the year with a .541 on-base percentage.
On the mound, Letzgus went 5-1 with a 0.46 ERA. He struck out 75 batters and walked just 19 in 45 innings of work.
Letzgus was a first team All-Region (6-AAAA) selection in baseball. He was also named to the Catoosa-Walker County Boys' Basketball Dream Team first team and he was also first team All-Region in football back in the fall. As a receiver, he was named second team All-State by the Georgia Sports Writers Association and was the Catoosa County Offensive Player of the Year in that sport.