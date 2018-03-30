The Heritage Generals, now ranked third in the Class 4A state polls, polished off a three-game sweep of Southeast Whitfield with another five-inning, run rule victory Friday night in Boynton.
Heritage broke open a close game with six runs in the bottom of the third inning and cruised to a 10-0 win, its 12th consecutive victory in a row.
Lance Dockery belted a solo home run as part of the third inning outburst. It was his team-leading sixth home run of the year and tied the Heritage single-season mark that he equaled a year ago. Josh Gibson, Justin Morris, Nolan Letzgus and Blake Bryan also had RBIs in the inning as the Navy-and-Red finished the night with 14 hits.
Brody Campbell was 3-for-3. Cole Wilcox had two hits, including a double, to go with one RBI and two runs scored. Luke Grant was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Letzgus ended the night with three RBIs.
Jonathan Hickman pitched four innings of three-hit ball, striking out five and walking none to get the win. Morris fanned three batters in his one inning of relief.
The Generals (13-5, 9-0) will look to put a stranglehold on the region lead when they entertain second-place Pickens (12-7, 7-2) in the first game of a three-game series Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.