Down 1-0 after the top of the first inning, the Heritage Generals plated four runs in the bottom of the inning and never look back as they defeated Southeast Whitfield on Friday night, 11-1, and take two of the three games in the series.
Caden Snyder was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, three stolen bases and a pair of RBIs. Alex Mixon was 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and one run scored, while Pete Padgett and Nick Hanson both knocked in one run each.
Hanson pitched four innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits and three walks to get the victory. Southeast was its own worst enemy with eight errors on the night.
The Generals (7-8, 5-4) will begin a three-game series with Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday. Game 1 will be 5:30 p.m. in Boynton.